East Rochester Police will give drivers coal for ignoring yield signs

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The East Rochester Police Department is getting into the spirit of the season near the new Byrne Dairy on East Linden Avenue.

Police say people living in the area have expressed concern over the safety of pedestrians using the crosswalks to get to the newly opened Byrne Dairy.

The department will have a traffic detail and recruited a special guest. Santa will try to cross Linden Avenue on foot and drivers who ignore yield lights will be stopped.

The drivers won’t get a ticket though. Instead they’ll get a bag of coal for getting on Santa’s naughty list.

The New York State Department of Health pedestrian injuries are among the top 10 reasons that all age groups are admitted to the hospital for injuries. About 3,000 pedestrians are admitted to hospitals annually and about 300 pedestrians are killed each year.