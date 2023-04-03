East Rochester Police: Officer hit by stolen car at Vision Kia dealership

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Several teens were arrested after East Rochester Police said they hit an officer with a stolen car on Saturday.

A Facebook post by East Rochester Chief Michael Brandenburg said the officer was responding to a car theft at the Vision Kia dealership on East Linden Road around 1:30 a.m.

He said the officer got out of the patrol car to stop the suspects from getting away in a stolen car. That’s when the officer was struck. The officer was taken to Rochester General Hospital but didn’t suffer any major injuries.

The chief said another East Rochester PD officer chased the stolen car, which crashed at the intersection of State Route 441. A second stolen car also crashed at the intersection of West Commercial and Main Street. The chief’s post didn’t say how many suspects were arrested but said the suspects were between ages 13 and 15. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office helped with the arrests.

East Rochester Police will speak about the incident at 3 p.m. on Monday and we’ll update this story.