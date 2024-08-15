East Rochester police warn of phone spoofing scam involving fake sex-trafficking charges

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Get a call from someone claiming to be from the East Rochester Police Department saying you have charges related to sex trafficking — and asking for money to clear up the charges? Don’t do it, say the real police: It’s a scam.

The East Rochester Police Department reports it has received numerous complaints Thursday about a pone spoofing scam, in which an unknown person or group is using the department’s number, (585) 586-4399, which appears on Caller ID as “Public Safety.” According to the Police Department, the scammer tells the person they have charges related to sex trafficking, but the charges can be cleared by paying money over the phone.

The East Rochester Police Department will never request money over the phone, particularly for criminal matters. If you get a call like this, do not provide any information or send money, but instead report it to the real police.