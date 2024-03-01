East Rochester substitute teacher fired; police say no charges will be filed

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A substitute teacher in East Rochester has been fired following an incident in a high school classroom last month.

Principal Alicia Shippy sent a letter home saying the incident happened Feb. 14 in a world language classroom. She did not provide the teacher’s name or details about what occurred. Shippy says once administrators were made aware of the allegation, an investigation began immediately.

“We have been in direct contact with the specific students and their parents who reported the incident and will be meeting with the rest of the class in the coming days. While I am not at liberty to address a personnel matter directly, the substitute teacher will not return to campus,” she writes.

East Rochester Police Chief Michael Brandenburg says the school district is handling the “employee issue.”

“Our school resource officer has been involved and determined that there are no criminal charges to be filed at this point,” he says.