East Rochester’s carnival future in doubt after fights break out for second year in a row

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The future of East Rochester’s Carnival is uncertain after fights broke out over the weekend, causing people to run from the chaos.

A new video shows people running from the carnival grounds after the altercations. Neighbors say the carnival is not what it used to be, with fun and fireworks being overshadowed by fights for the past two years.

“The last two years have been the worst,” said Diane Moulton, a neighbor.

Moulton says her daughter and grandkids were caught in the middle of the fights last year. After a second year in a row of violence, she no longer wants the carnival to continue in her neighborhood due to safety concerns.

“I saw so many kids. Just so many kids surrounded the whole end of the street the whole end of lawns down there. I was like what is going on? And then all of a sudden hundreds of them started running up our streets, started running up Garfield,” Diane Moulton said.

Her husband John Moulton says fights broke out everywhere, prompting a large police response. East Rochester Police say a 17-year-old was detained for attempting to enter the carnival with a gun. Two stun guns and several knives were also confiscated.

“That just kind of bolsters my decision that uhh it’s gotta go,” John Moulton says after being shown a picture of the gun.

East Rochester Fire Chief Jim Diego says a lot of the money raised from the carnival goes back into the community. He showed News10NBC the security plans that were in place and where the fights took place as the crowd was being moved out.

“A number of the altercations and the physical confrontations took place basically in this area here,” Chief Diego said, pointing to a map. “We had a great plan in place. The only thing we can’t check at the security gate is the attitudes and the intentions of those coming in.”

Chief Diego says it’s disheartening and now firefighters are telling their families to keep away from the carnival after a firefighter’s girlfriend was harassed Saturday night.

“They will not tell them to come up because they didn’t feel safe,” Chief Diego said.

Neighbors with safety concerns also say they are done attending the carnival. East Rochester Mayor Michael Romach said in a press release, “We will meet soon with appropriate stakeholders to evaluate the future of the event.”

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.