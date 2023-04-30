Eastman School holds its 25th Anniversary Gala Concert, along with singing/acting competition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Eastman School of Music held its final round of the Kurt Weill Foundation’s Lotte Lenya Competition, as well as its 25th Anniversary Gala Concert, on Saturday as part of a celebratory weekend of events at the Lenya Competition’s original home.

Sixty-nine Eastman alumni have won prizes in the annual competition, a one-of-a-kind contest that requires demonstration of both acting and vocal skills, more than any other institution.