Eastman School of Music celebrates classical guitar professor with concert

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Eastman School of Music celebrated the 70th birthday of esteemed classical guitar professor Nicholas Goluses on Wednesday night with a concert.

Eastman students and faculty performed “Electric Counterpoint”, a piece by American composer Steve Reich’s, with 12 classical guitarists, two electric guitarists, two electric bass guitarists, and a conductor. Goluses spoke at the performance.

“They say to teach is to learn again but for me I’m trying to show them that you can keep doing this even as the old dog,” Goluses said.

Professor Goluses shows no signs of slowing down and plans to release his 10th album in June. He has toured as a solo artist and with other musicians across multiple continents.

