Eastman School of Music graduate receives Kennedy Center Honor
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Eastman School of Music and Churchville-Chili High School graduate, Renée Fleming, received a Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award at the 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday night.
The internationally renowned soprano, is a highly acclaimed singer, performing on the stages of the world’s great opera houses and concert halls. Honored with five Grammy® Awards and the U.S. National Medal of Arts, she has sung for momentous occasions from the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to the Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. In 2014, she became the first classical artist ever to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.