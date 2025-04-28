Eastman School of Music holds concert for Holocaust remembrance
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Eastman School of Music honored Holocaust Remembrance Day on Sunday with a concert at Kilbourn Hall.
The 10th annual concert featured music written by those died or survived the holocaust. It also featured the world premiere of Claire Polin’s “Salaspils” for piano and voice, written after the composer’s 1981 visit to Salaspils, the largest civilian concentration camp in the Baltic states during World War II.
Holocaust Remembrance Day is observed worldwide.