Eastridge High School students rake leaves for Irondequoit veterans

Students Honor Veterans

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Veterans Day is on Saturday and Eastridge High School students paid tribute to the brave men and women who have served our country.

The Lancers Lend a Hand Club held a leaf-raking event for local veterans as a gesture of gratitude and appreciation on Friday.

Veteran Terry Shea said, “I didn’t expect this. I came out and he noticed I was a vet and he said, ‘How about raking your leaves?’ and I said that’s fine.”