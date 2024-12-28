eco park sticks to limited hours despite increased demand for recycling during holidays

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the holiday season arrives, many people find themselves with extra waste to manage. Whether hosting events or celebrating alone, recycling is an option to consider for some items.

eco park is Monroe County’s residential recycling center and is in high demand. It is packed with people and long lines on the days it’s open, however, the center’s hours are limited, especially during the holidays.

eco park operates only on Wednesdays and Saturdays and will close for holidays like Christmas and New Year’s, which both fall on a Wednesday this year. This further limits the center’s availability.

A steady stream of cars and people visited eco park Saturday morning, with the website warning customers to expect waits.

Stephen Peletz, the environmental compliance coordinator, explains, “We did not [consider extra hours]. Just because we have set hours and multiple entities working here. It’s tough to reschedule our hours of operation so we’re sticking with the Wednesdays and Saturdays.”

Peletz adds that they have assessed their operations and found that the current schedule satisfies customer demand. He encourages people to visit eco park’s website, which lists other local recycling options.

For those planning to recycle, whether at eco park or elsewhere, it’s important to ensure that the materials you bring are recyclable.

