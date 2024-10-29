Edgerton R-Center sets up haunted house to celebrate spooky season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Edgerton R-Center on Backus Street is celebrating the Halloween season by transforming into a haunted house.

The community center has been completely transformed into a demented display of ghouls. R-Center staff says a lot of the decorations come from some of the regulars at the R-center, each picking and designing their own area.

“I think it gives them a sense of purpose and it gives them a sense of ownership. So, you know, they’re so proud when they pick their room a lot of the time. They’re like ‘oh my room is better than yours’. So they take a lot of pride in it,” said Montina Langston, manager at the Edgerton R-Center.

Tuesday is your last chance to check out the haunted house. It’s open from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 and you can learn more here.