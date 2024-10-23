Edison High School students get hands-on exipirence in diesel industry

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students at Edison Career and Technology High School got hands-on experience with the diesel industry on Tuesday.

It’s part of the school’s diesel days class field trip. Students had the chance to network with representatives from diesel industry companies and learn about a possible future as a diesel mechanic.

Organizers say experiences like this are important for students so they understand what their career options are.

“Careers are available from dispatch all the way down to warehouse and that’s what we’re trying to tell them today,” said Rusty Stetzel, workforce development coordinator for the Trucking Association of New York. “Yes, we need diesel techs. Yes, we need CDL drivers. But the opportunity from dispatch to warehouse with a good career. You probably wouldn’t have to go to college.”

“When we talk about college and career readiness, you can’t really have that without the hands-on experience and without access and exposure to different careers,” said Lacassa Felton, principal at Edison High School.

This is the fourth consecutive year of diesel days at Edison High School. Representatives on site included the City of Rochester, RTS, and the U.S. Army.