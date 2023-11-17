Edison Tech High School collects food for people in need ahead of Thanksgiving

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Edison Career and Technology High School spread some cheer on Friday with its annual Thanksgiving food basket giveaway.

Staff, alumni, students, and the community came together to collect food and funds for people in need in the community. Each basket includes the essentials like a turkey, potatoes, vegetables, corn bread, cranberry sauce, and more.

Last year, the giveaway helped more than 180 families. School leaders are hoping to help 50 more families this year.