Education and career fair taking place at Blue Cross Arena on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County is holding a fair on Wednesday for people to learn about career and educational opportunities.

The Stop the Violence Education Fair runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Blue Cross Arena. Over 100 colleges, universities, and job training programs will attend the free fair. There will also be local leaders and church leaders there.

Visitors can walk one-on-one with educators or instructors. Area school districts are invited to travel to the fair by bus.