Efforts to recover boy who fell into river continue into day five; Here’s the latest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Efforts to recover Zy’Jae St. Pierre, the 5-year-old boy who fell into the Genesee River on Sunday afternoon, have continued into a fifth day.

Rochester Police are searching the river with scuba teams and sonar. They’ve worked with RG&E to lower the water levels in the river to help with the search. RPD has asked boaters and fishermen to remain vigilant and anyone with information that can help is asked to call 911. Here’s the latest:

Warning about unapproved GoFundMe accounts

Rochester Police are warning the community of several unapproved GoFundMe accounts circulating online. Police will share the link to an official fundraiser to support the family, approved by the child’s mother, on Thursday. Once we have a link, we’ll post it in this story.

Calls to rename the Andrews Street Bridge

Some community members are calling for city lawmakers to rename the Andrews Street Bridge in downtown Rochester after Zy’Jae. The bridge is where the boy fell about 50 feet into the river. RPD said the boy was with his mother and younger sibling in a stroller when he ran ahead and climbed over the railing.

A group gathered at Rochester City Hall on Thursday to advocate for changing the name. The stone arch bridge was built in 1893 and it’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Community members continue to pay tribute at the Andrews Street Bridge

The community is continuing to come together to help with the search for Zy’Jae and to show support for his family. A memorial at the Andrews Street Bridge continues to grow with balloons, toys, and candles. Many of the balloons are red, Zy’Jae’s favorite color.

There is also a memorial with balloons on the Pont de Rennes Bridge, about half a mile away. One visitor of the memorial, Vincent Testa, said, “this is a perfect example that Rochester people have heart and compassion, and they will come together”.

