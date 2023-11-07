Person suffers minor injuries in massive Perinton house fire

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

PERINTON, N.Y. — There was a massive response to a house fire in Perinton on Tuesday morning.

Eight departments rushed to the scene on Garnesy Road just after midnight for the reports of people trapped. Bushnell Basin Fire Department Chief Rich Tantalo says firefighters arrived on scene to heavy flames but were able to confirm everyone had made it out of the house.

One person did suffer minor injuries. Tantalo spoke on why the response to this fire was so large.

“We wanted to make sure we could perform fire suppression and search and rescue if needed to rescue any occupants inside the home,” Tantalo said.

We’re working to learn the extent of the damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.