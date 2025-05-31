Eight men arrested in major Rochester drug bust tied to nationwide crackdown on cartels

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A major drug bust in Rochester led to the arrest of eight men. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the arrests were part of “Operation Take Back America,” a nationwide initiative targeting illegal immigration and drug cartels.

The men were accused of trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, crack, marijuana and other illegal drugs. Investigators searched 14 homes and six vehicles as part of the investigation.

Along with the drugs, authorities recovered six guns, more than $100,000 in cash, and jewelry valued at more than $100,000.

Arrested were Carlos Serrano Jr.; Sam Sierra Jr.; Carlos Melendez Jr.; Eban Sterina; Juan Sosa; Jose Laviena; Giovanni Serrano; and Dusty Phakousonh.

