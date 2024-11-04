Eight people taken to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning in Medina

MEDINA, N.Y. — Eight people at an apartment building in the Village of Medina, Orleans County were taken to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning.

First responders arrived around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday after getting a call about a 15-year-old girl being unconscious. When crews arrived, the teen was conscious but had symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The caller reported that the building smelled of natural gas the night before. Crews evacuated the building and determined that all residents had carbon monoxide poisoning. Two people had carbon monoxide levels over 25%.

The Medina Fire Department determined that a power vent pipe from one of the building’s furnaces got disconnected, leaking carbon monoxide into the basement. The department ventilated the building and contractors are working on repairs. The department is also installing carbon monoxide detectors.

The fire department says this is at least the fourth mass carbon monoxide poisoning that they’ve responded to in the last 14 years. They’re reminding people to check their carbon monoxide detectors and call 585-798-1661 for any questions.