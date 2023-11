McQuaid Jesuit has announced its next president: Stephen Salluzzo.

Salluzzo is a Rochester native and a 1990 McQuaid graduate. He has been president of Bishop Kearney High School for the past eight years and is credited with growing enrollment significantly.

He also serves on several boards, including the Golisano Foundation and Compeer.

The school says Salluzzo will start on or before July 1, 2024.