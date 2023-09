ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a rollover crash on Thursday night involving an 18-wheeler.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on the I-390 northbound ramp to I-490 East. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw the damaged 18-wheeler and the ramp was closed while crews cleared the scene.

News10NBC has reached out to New York State Police for more information on the crash and will update this story when more information is available.