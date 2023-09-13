Eighteen-year-old charged with making threats against Gananda School District

MACEDON, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old in connection with threats against the Gananda School District and multiple burglaries in Macedon.

Christian Lynn is accused of breaking windows and stealing money and possessions from homes. He is charged with burglary, petit larceny, and criminal mischief. An investigation into threats against the Gananda School District also led to Lynn getting charged with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment.

Lynn was taken to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment. He will answer to the charges in Macedon Town Court.