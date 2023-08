ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An 18-year-old is dead after he was shot multiple times on Second Street and Central Park, near the Rochester Public Market, on Wednesday night.

Rochester Police found the gunshot victim. An ambulance rushed him to Strong Hospital where he died soon after he arrived.

RPD has no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, or Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.