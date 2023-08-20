Eighteen-year-old shot in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot.

Officers say they responded to Lyncourt Park around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday for reports of shots fired. When they got there, police say they found evidence of a shooting related to a party.

While investigating, they say an 18-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body. He is expected to be okay.

Police say they believe the man was shot on Lyncourt Park, but the victim and witnesses are not cooperating.





