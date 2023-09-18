Eighteen-year-old shot near Flower St. and North Clinton Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to the area of Avenue A and North Clinton Avenue at about 9:15 p.m. on Sunday to find an 18-year-old man from the city with a gunshot wound to the lower body. The man was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The investigation revealed the shooting took place in the area of Flower Street and North Clinton Avenue. The shooting is under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to call 911.