‘Elder parole’ bill may be considered in next session

A bill pending in the state Legislature relates to parole eligibility for incarcerated people over the age of 55 — otherwise known as “elder parole.”

The bill may be considered in the upcoming session next month.

The proposal states that any person incarcerated in the New York State Department of Corrections who is 55 or older, and has served at least 15 years of a sentence, would have an interview with the Board of Parole to determine if they are fit to be released.

The proposal has been met with some backlash, including some scrutiny from Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley.

“As written, every type of conviction is impacted, including murder, rape and child abuse,” Doorley said. She gave examples of crimes, including murder, happening in this area, committed by people 55 and older.