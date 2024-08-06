Harris picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, AP sources say
Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, looking to strengthen the Democratic ticket in Midwestern states, AP sources say.
She will introduce Walz at a rally Tuesday evening in Philadelphia.
Harris was the only candidate eligible to receive votes after no other candidate qualified by a deadline last week. She officially claimed the nomination Monday night when the DNC released final results.