Election 2024: Sarah Clark (Assembly), Pam Helming (Senate)

The 2024 election is only three weeks away. As part of News10NBC’s election coverage, we offered two minutes of free airtime to each major party candidate to make their case to you.

The rules:

Each candidate gets two minutes

No editing

No advice

Each candidate only gets one take

Not all candidates took our offer. The candidates’ statements will air on News10NBC at 5:30 p.m. and be included in this story after air.

Sarah Clark, Democratic incumbent for state Assembly (136th District)

Pam Helming: Republican incumbent for State Senate

