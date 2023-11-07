Election Day 2023: The race for Monroe County Executive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Polls are open until nine on Election Day. If you voted early or on Tuesday, you probably noticed all the races with only one candidate.

There’s a key race that requires your choice.

News10NBC investigative reporters are focused on the office of Monroe County Executive. Jennifer Lewke is with Adam Bello and the Democrats. Berkeley Brean is with Mark Assini and the Republicans.

Both Jennifer and Berkeley chose three issues to focus on: migrants, taxes, and crime and public safety.

Election Day 2023: Mark Assini running for County Executive

Assini is Republican, the former Gates supervisor, and the challenger in this race. He sat down in a one-on-one interview with News10NBC’s Brett Davidson and explained he would lead the effort to repeal bail reform and criminal justice reform laws. He blames these laws for the increase in shootings, car thefts, and the uneasy feeling some people have.

“Some of our law enforcement people have talked about it, but there’s been no cohesive effort to repeal these laws. I will lead that effort to repeal these laws,” Assini said.

Prior to Adam Bello winning four years ago and one other Democrat winning in the ’90s, a Republican has run the county every since 1936.

Election Day 2023: Adam Bello running for second term as County Executive

Adam Bello isn’t pushing to repeal bail reform, but he does want some changes. He tells News10NBC that he’s seen the numbers and the crime surge in our region and that he’s tried to address it.

Bello says he’s working closely with Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter to hire more deputies and to step up targeted enforcements. His administration, he says, has provided more resources to the teen detention center — trying to connect young people who are arrested with services they might need to pull themselves out of an early life of crime.

But he admits, more could be done. While he stops short of saying bail reform should be thrown out, he does say it needs to change. He would like to see, what’s known as a “dangerousness standard.”

“That would give judges the ability to look at people who are charged with a crime, and instead of the conversation around bail, be able to look at someone and say, ‘Is this person a danger to the community? If they were to be let back out, what are the chances they would recommit? What’s the chances they would harm somebody else and be able to use that as the standard to hold them?'”

So far, talk of adding a dangerousness standard hasn’t gotten very far in Albany. But Bello says it’s something he’ll continue to push for, if voters here at the polls chose him for a second term.

News10NBC is continuing to follow the race for Monroe County Executive and will provide updates as they become available.