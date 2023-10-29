New York election protection hotline available for voters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York’s attorney general wants you to know the State’s Election Protection Hotline is available to anyone who needs help casting a ballot.

Voters experiencing problems can reach out over the phone or request help online.

The hotline is available to troubleshoot and resolve problems like issues with absentee ballots, or issues at polling sites.

It can also be used to report any voter intimidation.

Voters can reach the hotline at 866-390-2992.