Electrical fire breaks out near Fairport Road after power line goes down

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Crews battled an electrical fire near Fairport Road on Sunday after a power line went down.

Neighbors say that, just before noon, they heard two loud booms immediately followed by a power outage at their home. They said they saw flashes and an arc of electricity on the ground from the wire before the outage.

We’ve reached out to fire crews for more information. At this time, it’s not clear what brought the lines down