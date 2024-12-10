Elementary and middle school students speak at Kids’ Town Hall

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Many Americans don’t think about politics until they reach voting age but one local group of students is hoping to change that.

Student leaders in elementary and middle school gathered on Monday night at Rochester’s Phyllis Wheatley Library for the Kids’ Town Hall. They shared their opinions on the state of the country.

“When I grow up, I want to have a world that’s better than the one here today and I want my sisters and my friends to have it too.” Nori Grailer said.

The group isn’t done. They plan to hold events on the third Thursday of every month called the League of Future Voters.