Elevator access, new lounges among improvements at West Herr Auditorium Theater as RBTL season opens

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday kicked off the new season of the Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s 2024-2025 season with a showing of the classic Broadway musical, “Les Miserables.”

Longtime attendees will notice some new improvements to the theatre, which organizers are hoping will improve the experience for theatre-goers.

Some big changes are coming to the West Herr Auditorium Theater, as new renovations have brought a bar, lounge, bathrooms, and even an elevator to the second floor.

“We want to focus on making sure that this is a great experience from the time you leave home to the time you arrive back in your home. So we are happy we’re opening tonight a brand-new second-floor entertainment space that’s never been opened before. We also now have elevator access to the upper floor, and we never had that before. So all in all, this is this is the beginning of a great period of time for us,” said Arnie Rothschild, the CEO and Board Chair of the RBTL.

Rothschild says as the West Herr Theatre continues construction, they’ve begun managing the parking lot for the Corpus Christi Church across Main Street, where patrons can park, and have enlisted the help of the Rochester Police Department to help get guests across safely.

“We want to be sure that they’re crossing the street comfortably. So our RPD will be here to help guide people, slow traffic down, make it more comfortable for people, because a lot of the people that come to the venue come from the suburbs and they don’t really know the city layout,” Rothschild said.

Producer Albert Nocciolino says the improvements are sure to make the experience better for guests.

“They walk into this theater, they’re going to see amenities that they should be thrilled about, whether it’s an elevator, whether it’s the lounges, whether it’s the bars, particularly the restrooms. I think they’re going to find that that’s something that everybody obviously, obviously is always concerned about,” said Nocciolino.

Guests say they’re most excited about the elevator to the second floor.

“As well as a former special ed teacher and also someone who has family members and such that where it is quite difficult, I think this is an amazing way to make the theater much more accessible to everyone and to be a lot more equitable,” said guest Jackie Tiermini.

“I think it’s a nice option to get to the second floor if there are seats up there that I like — the balcony, you know, before this elevator’s put in place, there’d be no way to get, you know, them up there with their walker and everything,” said guest Mike Axelrod.

