ROCHESTER, N.Y. – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Saturday the Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes Region partnered with Elizabeth Wende Breast Care to provide free mammograms.

The mammograms were for women 40 and older who have limited or no insurance. It’s important to get screened regularly, even if you don’t feel any lumps or have any concerns yet.

“When we identify a small tumor on a mammogram before the patient or their health care provider can feel it, we’re saving this woman. They offer the best prognosis, minimal surgery, minimal treatment, and the long-term survival is great,” said Dr. Stamatia Destounis, managing partner of Elizabeth Wende Breast Care.

Elizabeth Wende Breast Care offers free mammograms several times throughout the year and the next time is in December.

Schedule your mammogram appointment here.