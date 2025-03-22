Elm Street reopens after nearly a year-long closure due to falling debris

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After nearly a year, Elm Street has reopened to drivers. The street had been closed between Atlas and Chestnut streets due to dangerous falling debris from the nearby Cadillac Hotel and Richford Building.

A speed bump has been installed on Elm Street, but the sidewalk along the strip remains closed until the buildings are deemed safe.

