CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – On Monday, 52-year-old Thomas R. Oswold of Elmira, was arrested in connection to predatory sexual assault against a child. Oswold was indicted by an Ontario County Grand Jury earlier this month and an arrest warrant was issued.

Canandaigua investigators, State Troopers, and the Elmira Police Department found and arrested Oswold in the City of Elmira. He was taken to Ontario County for arraignment.