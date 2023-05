ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An email sent to department heads at the University of Rochester Medical Center asked each department to cut 5% from their budgets to avoid layoffs.

The email says URMC is facing a $150 million budget deficit. Out of the budget, 80% goes to salaries, so they’re looking at cutting open positions.

URMC officials say they do not have layoffs planned and the proposed budget cuts are meant to prevent layoffs from ever being necessary.