‘Embrace Your Sisters’ hosts 18th annual ‘Tea at Two Fashion Show’ fundraiser Sunday

FAIRPORT, N.Y. – A local nonprofit organization, “Embrace Your Sisters,” hosted a fashion show fundraiser Sunday to benefit people with breast cancer.

The fashion show, “Tea At Two,” was held at Casa Larga in Fairport and gave models at the show a chance to share their stories about breast cancer. Last year, this fundraiser raised over $60,000.

The organization provides short-term emergency financial assistance to people living in Allegany, Cayuga, Chemung, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne and Yates counties in New York.

As of 2025, they have distributed over $600,000. To learn more or to make a donation, click here.