YATES COUNTY, N.Y. — A water rescue took place on Sunday at 3523 Bath Rd. in the Town of Milo after someone fell through ice on a pond.

Yates County deputies responded and Penn Yan Firefighters, equipped with cold-water rescue suits, entered the water to pull the victim out. CPR was administered and the victim was taken to Soldiers and Sailors Hospital for further treatment.

The investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.