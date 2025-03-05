Emergency crews respond to vehicle fire on 590 North in Brighton, traffic impacted

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — A vehicle fire on 590 North near Mercy High School caused significant traffic delays on Tuesday evening.

Calls about the fire started coming in just after 6:30 p.m. Emergency crews responded quickly, and the fire is now extinguished.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, and it is not yet known if there were any injuries.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.