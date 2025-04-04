Emergency response on Canandaigua Lake Friday afternoon

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says there was a emergency response at Canandaigua Lake Friday afternoon after a boat overturned.

The Sheriff’s Office said three employees of “Boat Works,” were testing out a boat when they hit some debris in the lake and the boat overturned.

Two of the people made it to shore themselves, while the third person was recused by another boat and taken to Thompson Hospital for possible mild hypothermia.

Here are photos sent in by a viewer of the response.