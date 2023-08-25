Emergency veterinary clinic in Brighton to close

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Emergency veterinary clinic Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Services just announced it will close its doors.

Parent company Thrive Pet Healthcare says the last day of operation will be no later than Nov. 27. thrive cites staffing shortages and a lack of qualified candidates as reasons for its decision.

News10NBC recently reported on the emergency vet’s decision to cut hours. Thrive says starting tomorrow, they’ll be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

In a Facebook post announcing the decision, VSES wrote: “Despite our efforts to explore various solutions to remain operational, including recruitment and staffing rotations with doctors from other clinics in the area, the shortage of qualified candidates with emergency and surgical care experience has left us with limited options.”

VSES said people who wish to receive a copy of their pet’s records via email should contact vses.petrecords@thrivepet.com. VSES said pets’ medical records will be available in its system and can be forwarded even after the hospital’s end date.

The “VSES Employees for Change” Facebook group made a post of its own tonight, disputing Thrive’s claims of exploring multiple options.

It reads in part: “We are stunned. Thrive didn’t even have the decency to notify the hospital staff. We found this by chance. they didn’t even intend for us to see it. … Make no mistake, this is a result of corporate greed. The private equity firm that owns Thrive cares nothing about our community or our beloved pets.”

Veterinary Specialist and Emergency Services made a Facebook post announcing it would close Nov. 27.