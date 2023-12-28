Empire/Seabury intersection in Penfield reopened after crash

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The intersection of Empire and Seabury boulevards has reopened after first responders freed a driver trapped in a car after a crash.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies, along with West Webster firefighters and Penfield Ambulance, responded to the accident at the intersection in the town of Penfield, involving a pickup truck and a car — at 11:04 a.m. Thursday. The driver of the car was trapped, and the intersection was shut down so she could be safely extricated. She, as well as the driver and passenger of the pickup, were taken to local hospitals as a precautionary measure.

The intersection has since reopened, deputies said this afternoon, noting that the investigation continues.