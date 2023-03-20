Employee at International Paper in Rochester hospitalized after getting trapped in machine
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An employee at a Rochester paper and packaging company is in critical condition at the hospital after he became trapped in a machine on Sunday night.
Rochester Police say the employee was operating heavy machinery at International Paper on Boxart Street when the accident happened. His co-workers were able to pull him from the machine and began CPR.
First responders arrived just after 11:30 p.m. Medical professionals from the Rochester Fire Department and ambulance crews took over the life-saving measures and rushed the man to Strong Hospital.
RPD says that the cause of the incident is unknown and they’re investigating.