Employees at Amazon center in Gates will picket in support of strike downstate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Amazon employees in the Rochester area will rally on Thursday in support of unionized workers on strike against the corporate giant.

Workers will hold a picket in front of the ROC1 Amazon Fulfillment Center on Manitou Road in Gates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The workers are walking in solidarity with the Teamsters union in Staten Island, one of the facilities across the nation where workers are striking.

The picket is happening in the middle of a busy holiday season. We’ve reached out to Amazon for comment and to find out if this will impact holiday deliveries. We’re waiting to hear back.

Union leaders say Amazon has refused to negotiate with them over higher pay and better working conditions. The strikes happening on Thursday are taking place at an Amazon warehouse in San Francisco and six different delivery stations in southern California, New York, Illinois, and Georgia.

Teamsters represents nearly 10,000 workers at 10 Amazon facilities, a small portion of the 1.5 million people that Amazon employs.