Employment fair connects teens with job opportunities

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Monroe County held an employment fair Saturday morning aimed at connecting 260 teens with job opportunities.

Staff from the county’s Department of Human Services helped with pre-employment requirements like work permits and IDs.

Officials say this is the first time the county will provide employment for teens and young adults, yea-round.

“Once you apply and fill out an application, Rochester Works works very closely with the family and youth to make a job match. Looking at very closely where you are in your neighborhood, where you want to go into your career, those kinds of things,” said Thalia Wright, Commission of Monroe County Department of Human Services.

Around 200 organizations across the county are involved in the $1.7 million program.