‘Empty Bowls’ raises awareness about world hunger

Rochester hosts 20th annual "empty bowls" event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester was just one city to host an international movement to end hunger.

Catholic Charities Family and Community Services held its 20th edition of “Empty Bowls” Thursday night at the Kodak Center. Guests got to select, and keep, a handcrafted bowl made by local artists.

The one-of-a-kind bowls are meant to serve as a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world, and without our own community.

“We’re really raising awareness about the fact that not everybody has soup to eat for dinner, so Empty Bowls is a fundraiser that really raises awareness about hunger and so many people who are struggling with food insecurity,” said Lori VanAuken, president and CEO of CCFCS.

New this year was an online auction featuring several high-interest items, including a two-night stay at Wohlschlegel’s Maple Farm in Naples and a first pitch at a Rochester Red Wings game. All proceeds benefit Catholic Charities. The auction closed at Thursday night’s event.