End of an era: Moore Printing Company, a Canandaigua staple since 1929, to shut its doors

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — For nearly 100 years, Moore Printing Company has been serving the community on South Main Street in Canandaigua. But it’s about to come to a close on July 1.

“I can tell you I get auction notices every week for printers throughout the country,” owner Donna Moore said. “As they all say we’re aging out, the technology has changed so that everyone is going digital.”

Moore says the antique printing equipment brings character to the business. But what makes the place truly special is the family history and the people who have visited through the years.

“My grandfather started the business in 1929, we were in a different location, we moved here in 1954…then my dad took it over when my grandfather passed away,” Moore said.

She then took over the business in 1983.

“The customer comes in with their ideas as to what they want, we basically go over what they want it to look like,” Moore explained.

For years, they’ve provided business cards, letterheads, and brochures for local school events and graduations.

“My two staff members both want to retire and I’m a little older than they are, so we made the decision we would be closing once we got through graduation,” Moore said.

The transition is certainly bittersweet for Moore as stories from her family history come flooding back.

“My grandfather always was of the philosophy that you give back to the community that supports you. He was the volunteer fireman, one of the founders of the Canandaigua Emergency Squad,” she recalled.

These are stories that instilled in her the beauty of giving back to the community.

“The customers, people yup, that’s the one thing I’m gonna miss is the customers, I’ve met so many interesting people and I really am going to miss them so,” Moore said.

And while technology is changing, she hopes that special connection with the customer will never die.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.