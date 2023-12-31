End-of-year holiday travel second busiest since 2000

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

This end-of-year, holiday travel period is shaping up to be the second busiest one since AAA started tracking holiday travel in 2000.

AAA is sticking with its holiday travel forecast that more than 115 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home during the 10-day period including new year’s.

That’s 2.5 million more people traveling than last year.

More than 7.5 million are expected to travel by plane, which beats the record set in 2019. That could be due to slightly lower ticket prices, depending on the destination.

The record for year-end holiday travel was set in 2019 with 119 million travelers.