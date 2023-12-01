‘Ending the HIV epidemic’: Friday is World AIDS Day

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

Remembering people who have died from AIDS-related illnesses: That was the goal of an event held by Trillium Health on Thursday night.

Friday, Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day. It’s a day set aside to show support for people living with HIV and to raise awareness to help prevent new infections.

Trillium Health held a fundraiser at Native Rochester Eatery and Bar.

Organizers say it’s all about the search for a cure.

“We start people on treatment earlier; we have ways of telling if the drugs are working, if they’re effective; we have ways of preventing HIV with either pills once a day or an injection every other month. And we’re working toward what we call ending the HIV epidemic,” said Dr. William Valenti, co-founder of Trillium Health.

World AIDS Day started in 1988.